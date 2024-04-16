Play Brightcove video

Watch as firefighters rush to Heidi's Bier Bar to tackle the fire

Multiple firefighters are tackling a fire in Birmingham city centre after a blaze erupted on Broad Street in Birmingham this evening (16 April).

West Midlands Fire Service have deployed eight crews from Ladywood, Highgate, Bournbrook, Aston and Handsworth to attend the incident.

The fire is causing major travel disruption in the city centre due to part of the road being shut.

Police cars are blocking the road to cars, trams and pedestrians.

West Midlands Metro say services are unable to run between between Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.