Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dad was found dead in Perry Hall park in Birmingham.

38 year-old Michael Junior Obasi's body was found by a member of public in the park on 16 March.

The father-of-one's death was initially not treated as suspicious, but a post-mortem later established that he had been seriously assaulted.

The men in their 20s were today (16 April) arrested in the Aston area of Birmingham on suspicion of murder.

The victim's family said his loss has caused them "ripples of pain."

Today, six men in their 20s were arrested in the Aston area on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, his family said: “Our dearly beloved, respectful son, brother, partner and father, Michael Junior Obasi, has been taken from us.

“Michael’s loss has sent ripples of pain throughout the whole family. The family ask for your prayers at this time.

“Please help with any information you may have.

“The family request privacy at this difficult time and respectfully request no flowers. Rest in Peace, dear Michael Junior.”

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been supporting Michael’s family since his death, and are determined to establish exactly what happened to him and why.

“We now believe he was the victim of a serious assault by a number of men in the park at some point between 7pm and 8pm on March 14, which is two days before his body was found.

“I really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of men running from the park during that time period.”