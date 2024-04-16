A teenager who walked into a house in Leicester and fatally stabbed a pensioner, 79, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 25 years.

Daniel Rounce, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder hours after the incident on 22 February 2023 following a police search.

Gerald Wickes was stabbed to death at a house in Queens Park Way in Leicester, where he was visiting his son and former partner.

As his killer was sentenced, Mr Wickes' family paid tribute to him as a “doting” dad, grandad and great-grandad who was “one of life’s helpers”.

Rounce was found guilty of Mr Wickes' murder on Monday 15 April following a trial at Leciester Crown Court, and was sentenced a day later.

The court heard Rounce was unknown to Mr Wickes when he "calmly" entered the house.

Mr Wickes and his former partner questioned Rounce, who was 17 years old at the time of the offence and asked him what he wanted. But Rounce then pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and lunged at Mr Wickes stabbing him in the chest, before fleeing the scene.

Gerald Wickes was stabbed to death at a house in Queens Park Way in Leicester, where he was visiting his son and former partner. Credit: BPM Media

Leicestershire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the address. Mr Wickes was pronounced dead at 5.21pm.

A murder investigation was launched and CCTV enquiries showed Rounce running away from the area after. A search of a nearby wooded area led to a knife being recovered.

A search for Rounce continued into the evening leading to a police officer spotting him in the Aylestone Road area of Leicester at around 11.15pm. He was subsequently arrested and following further enquiries was charged two days later.

The family of Gerald Wickes have paid tribute to him as a “doting” dad, grandad and great-grandad who was “one of life’s helpers”. Credit: ITV Central

Garry Wickes, the son of Gerald Wickes, said:

“I am so very proud to say that Ged Wickes was my dad. From the day I was born, he has always been there, from teaching me to swim at a very early age to teaching me to fish which has stayed with me all my life.

"He supported me in every sport I tried. With football at school, he would take half the team in his works car to every away game. Having dad in my life and supporting me and always giving lifts to me and my friends, it was a wonderful way to grow up.

“My dad was generous and kind and I know he brought happiness to a lot of people all through his life.

"He will always be remembered by people as one of life’s helpers. He would give you all the time in the world and could turn his hand to anything from DIY to helping in the garden or helping friends at home.

“I know so many people are struggling to come to terms with losing dad. We miss him so much but he will forever be a memory in so many people’s hearts.”

The grandchildren of Gerald Wickes said:

“Our grandad Gerald was the most kind-hearted and caring person. He was so selfless. If anyone ever needed help or advice, grandad Gerald was the first person to be there. This is the kind of person he was, not just as a grandad, but to all the community.

“Growing up, he was so involved in our lives, from watching school plays to watching his two grandsons play football. He enjoyed spending quality time with all his family.

“And nothing made grandad smile more than spending time with his great-grandchildren. He would always take photos of them to show off to his friends. He truly was the most doting grandad. We love you always and miss you terribly.”

Following the verdict, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from Leicestershire Police, said: “This was a devastating incident which resulted in a 79-year-old man losing his life in a horrendous way because of the actions of a teenager who was unknown to him.

“We will never fully know why this happened and my thoughts very much remain with Mr Wickes’ family. They have lost a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and this verdict does not make things any easier or bring their loved one back. I thank them for their support and the co-operation they have shown during this extremely difficult time.

“I would also like to thank all the officers who responded to the incident, and who have assisted with the investigation since, for their dedication and professionalism which has ultimately led to this verdict being returned in court.”