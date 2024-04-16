A woman has been seriously injured and a dog killed, as she tried to break up a fight between an XL Bully and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

It happened at a home in Kings Road in Kingstanding, Birmingham, shortly before 6.00pm on Sunday 14 April.The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is understood to have bitten a woman in her 40s, as she tried to intervene in the incident involving the XL Bully.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her arm and was taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield.

The victim’s partner said: “My partner went around to my son’s house to look after the dogs and they were agitated and started fighting, My partner tried to split them up. The Staff has then turned on my partner and grabbed onto her left arm.“The XL Bully has then killed the Staff as protection.”The XL Bully was seized by police and has since been ‘humanely destroyed’.

West Midlands Police said: “We were called just before 6pm (14 Apr) to reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog at an address on Kings Road, Kingstanding.“The woman in her 40s received injuries to her arm and was taken to hospital. It is understood she intervened between two dogs, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and an XL Bully, fighting.“Sadly, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier died during the incident and the XL Bully has been seized by officers and humanely destroyed.”

