Phil Brewster spoke to Ben and Jodie Blackwell about their agonising three-year wait for answers. They shared precious photos with us of Ethan when he was born and after he died.

A coroner has ruled that a baby who lived for just 32 hours would have survived if he was delivered by caesarian seven hours earlier.

Ethan Blackwell's parents Ben and Jodie Blackwell from Littleover waited three years for the inquest, after their son was born at Royal Derby Hospital in May 2021.

He had significant brain damage and failed organs, which left him gasping for air and unable to open his eyes.

Prior to the inquest, Ben and Jodie told ITV News Central the last three years have been difficult not having answers to what caused their son's death.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust marked the opening of the inquest by saying they agreed with recommendations from an independent report that there were a number of “missed opportunities” in the lead up to Ethan’s death.

The Trust also acknowledged that Ethan should have been born seven hours earlier, at 5.30am instead of 12.30pm, in which case he would likely have been a fully healthy baby boy – and now be aged nearly three-years-old.

Dr Sophie Stenton, who carried out the post mortem examination on Ethan, determined that the leading cause of death was a “very severe hypoxic brain injury”, which is the deprivation of oxygen running to the brain for “several minutes.”

This caused Ethan to be born with almost all of his organs having already failed and major brain damage due to a “significant period of stress.”

The Coroner said there were failures in the medical care given to Ethan and his mother Jodie, but that this did not amount to gross neglect.

Ahead of the inquest opening, a spokesperson for the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are profoundly sorry for the shortcomings in care that Ethan and Jodie received in 2021 and our deepest condolences remain with their family.

"We are fully supporting the Coroner's inquiries for Ethan's inquest to ensure his family have full answers to their questions and concerns, and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time until the inquest proceedings have concluded.

“We remain absolutely dedicated to making the changes we have committed to so that we continue to improve the safety of care we provide for parents and babies at our hospitals.”

The Trust says it has “fully accepted and acknowledged the failings in Ethan’s care” and said it has acted on recommendations made, after an independent investigation.

