Play Brightcove video

Dramatic CCTV footage shows an out-of-control BMW ploughing into the living room of a home in Birmingham.

The moment a BMW driver loses control of his car and crashes into the living room of a home where the occupant was napping on the sofa, has been caught on CCTV.

Mohammed Ansar Ali was injured when the vehicle came down Chipperfield Road in Bromford, ramming down a driveway bollard and through the wall of his front room, just after 12.00pm on Monday 15 April.Two men were seen on the footage fleeing the scene while workers and passers-by ran to aid Mr Ali.

A police car arrived on the scene less than 10 seconds later.

Mr Ali was taken to hospital and discharged on Tuesday.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.West Midlands Police said on Monday: "We are investigating after a vehicle hit a house on Chipperfield Road, Bromford just after midday on Monday, April 15. A man was taken to hospital for precautionary checks. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene."Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via LiveChat on our website or call 101 quoting 1799 of 15/4/24."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…