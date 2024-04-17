A man has been jailed for stabbing three of his family members at a care home in Birmingham before going on the run.Izoel Crudu broke into the residential home and attacked two of his victims with a knife on 21 December 2022, leaving them with slash wounds to their arms and hands. The next day in the early hours of the morning, the 27-year-old was spotted by another family member on West Bromwich High Street.

A fight broke-out between the men, before Crudu stabbed his third victim three times.

He then fled the scene, leaving his relation alone in the street with serious injuries. Crudu went on the run for almost a year before he was arrested in Blackburn in September 2023. He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court, and has been sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.Detective Constable Gareth Glass from the Public Protection Unit at West Midlands Police, said: “Crudu went on a violent rampage against his own family causing them to suffer serious injuries.

“We do not tolerate violence of any kind, particularly when this involves knives, and will do everything in our power to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice.

"I hope this sentence brings the victims of Crudu’s violence some peace knowing he will be behind bars for a long time.”

