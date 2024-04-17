Play Brightcove video

Watch as three intruders break into the Pirelli Stadium to steal possessions belonging to Burton Albion FC players, and sign their shirts...

Thieves who broke into the home of Burton Albion FC and stole valuable items belonging to players have been captured on CCTV.

The three masked intruders raided the Pirelli Stadium, in Burton-upon-Trent, on Sunday night (14 April) between 9.30-9.50pm.

They stole equipment and possessions belonging to first-team players from the tunnel area of the stadium.

The trio also signed their initials on a club shirt and walked across the pitch as they left the premises. Protein bars were also taken.

The thieves mounted the fence to gain access to the stadium. Credit: Burton Albion FC

The club is appealing for anyone with information on the identity of the intruders to contact them.

Bar manager at the Pirelli Stadium, Ben Robinson, said the club's players were "upset" by the break-in.

"The things they've taken - it's not as if they can make any money from it. They've not sold anything they can really sell on," he said.

"For me it's a bit more personal, and pointless. They're obviously not very nice people. They've got no respect for the club and people in general."

