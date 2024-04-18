Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie hosts her monthly political debate show 'Central Lobby'.

Two thirds of NHS maternity units in the Midlands are rated as 'requires improvement', or 'inadequate' according to the Care Quality Commission. And an NHS midwife, speaking anonymously, has shared her concerns about staffing levels in her department.

What would our politicians do to turn things round?

And with two weeks to go until the local elections, where people will have the chance to vote on mayors, local councillors and Police and Crime Commissioners, how will a looming General Election affect the outcome?

Joining Alison Mackenzie to debate all this:

- Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham

- Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South

- Cllr Zuffar Haq, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Leicester