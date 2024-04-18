A family have paid tribute to their 'cherished daughter' who died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

Mayar Yahia, 4, was killed when a car hit four people walking on the pavement in Upper Highgate Street, just after 9.45pm on Sunday 14 April.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have been bailed with strict conditions.

The family of the four-year-old have spoken of their irreplaceable void and thanked others for their support.

In a statement her father Babiker said: "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating loss of our cherished daughter, Mayar.

"She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Among all, she held a special place in my heart.

"Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss. However, we find solace and strength in the unwavering support and compassion shown by the police officers, our community, family, and friends.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have stood by our side, offering your love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time."

A silver Vauxhall Corsa hit four people as they walked on the pavement in Upper Highgate Street. Credit: ITV News Central

Mayar Yahia was found in a critical condition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people suffered injuries, which were not serious, after being hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa car.

Police believe a grey Mercedes was in close proximity and are working to establish what exactly happened.

West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

