Play Brightcove video

Warning: Contains footage some viewers may find upsetting. CCTV footage shows the moments before and after Kelvin Ward, 50, was killed in a machete attack.

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a dad who was fatally stabbed after his car was rammed as he left a KFC drive-thru with his son in Birmingham.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was attacked with machetes and zombie knives by Tyrone Hollywood, 17, and Leighton Williams, 29, after his son’s car was continuously rammed in a busy road in Castle Bromwich.

They were among four people who’d been trying to kill Mr Ward’s 19-year-old son after a falling out, but turned on his father when the teenager managed to escape from the armed gang.

Tyrone Hollywood, 17, and Leighton Williams, 29, were convicted of Mr Ward's murder. Credit: West Midlands Police

The four – Tyrone Hollywood, 17, Leighton Williams, 29, Rusharn Williams-Reid, 18, and Aaron Coates, 18, - were in a stolen Ford Kuga just before 8.00pm on 18 April 2023.

They spotted Mr Ward getting into a Vauxhall Corsa driven by his son at KFC on Chester Road.

Hollywood drove the Ford Kuga into the KFC car park and rammed the car carrying Mr Ward and his son.

Mr Ward’s son drove away with his father, but their car was repeatedly rammed until its airbags were let off, forcing it to stop.

Kelvin Ward, 50, was stabbed to death after the car he was in was rammed in April 2023. Credit: Family handout

Mr Ward’s son fled as the gang from the Kuga shouted: "Get him now, keep chasing. Kill him, everyone kill him."

He was chased by Hollywood, along with Williams and Williams-Reid, but managed to escape with the help of a man on an e-bike.

Mr Ward jumped into the gang’s Kuga and drove in the direction which his son had run off in. He drove the vehicle at Hollywood, but missed and crashed into railings.

Hollywood was handed a machete or zombie knife by Coates.

Hollywood and Leighton Williams were then caught on CCTV stabbing Mr Ward - who suffered a fatal wound to the heart.

Hollywood struck Mr Ward again as he lay dying in the road.

Warning: This CCTV footage of the attack contains scenes that some viewers may find upsetting.

Play Brightcove video

Hollywood and Williams were found guilty of Mr Ward's murder, following a trial at Coventry Crown Court in November 2023.

Coates was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter, while Williams-Reid was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

All four were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Ward's son.

Tyrone Hollywood has been sentenced to life in prison for murder with a minimum of 19 years, with 10 years for conspiracy to murder will run concurrently.

Leighton Williams, 29, has also been sentenced to life in prison for murder, with a minimum of 29 years, alongside a concurrent life sentence for conspiracy to murder with a minimum of 12 years.

Aaron Coates, 18, and Rusharn Williams-Reid, 18, both received sentences to be served at a young offenders institute.

Rusharn Williams-Reid, 18, has been handed a 13.5 year sentence for conspiracy to murder in a young offenders institute. He will serve nine years before can be considered on licence.

Aaron Coates, 18, has been sentenced to 21 years in a young offenders institute for conspiracy to murder and manslaughter, with at least 14 years before he's eligible for licence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…