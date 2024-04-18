A man from Derbyshire who raped a child almost 20 years ago has been jailed, after the victim recently told her family about the attack.

Alan Lamb, 35, raped the girl who police say "hadn't yet reached her teens" when he was 16.

Lamb was charged after the victim, who now has her own children, told her family years later about the rape and it was reported to police.

He was convicted of rape after a trial at Derby Crown Court, and has been jailed for seven years.

Lamb, of HMP Oakwood, was already serving a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of raping another woman when she was a child.

His new prison sentence will start immediately.

In a victim impact statement the woman described the effects the rape has had on her:

“It’s affected my relationship, my mental health, my kids. I drink more to get to sleep and hopefully block the reliving through sleep.“It’s affected some friendships. I’ll only let people go so far and then I’ll start withdrawing.”

Lamb was also handed a restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the woman for 10 years and must sign the sex offender’s register.

Detective Staff Investigator Bev Neville, who led the investigation, said: “Lamb is a sexual predator who carried out this abhorrent attack many years ago as a teenager.

“He is a serial rapist who poses a very real danger to women and I am glad that the public are now safe from him while he is prison.

“The victim in this case showed incredible strength and bravery in coming forward and throughout this case and I’d like to commend her for that. Without her support Lamb may never have been brought to justice for his crimes against her.

“I hope that this sentencing will now allow her to begin to rebuild her life and look towards the future.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault to please come forward and talk to us, no matter how long ago the offence occurred. We will listen without judgement and support you throughout.”

