A teenager has pleaded not guilty to murdering a 17-year-old boy in Birmingham city centre.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was fatally stabbed in an attack in Victoria Square, close to the city’s Council House, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday 20 January 2024.

He was rushed to hospital and later died.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, also denied unlawful possession of a knife at the scene of the stabbing.

The defendant entered his pleas during a hearing before the Recorder of Birmingham, Melbourne Inman KC, at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (19 April).

Wearing a white shirt and a black tie, the boy was remanded into youth detention and told he will stand trial before a High Court judge at Coventry Crown Court from 15 July.

At the time of the attack, West Midlands Police said the incident was not thought to be gang-related and was believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…