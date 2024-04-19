Play Brightcove video

Watch convicted rapist Emil Emilov flee the scene of his attack before throwing evidence in a bin

CCTV footage of a convicted rapist from Leicester disposing of the cloth he used to gag his victim has led to his capture.

Emil Emilov sexually assaulted a teenage woman as she walked home from a bar in May 2023.

The 25-year-old approached his 19-year-old victim in New Walk and dragged her into a bush, where he gagged and assaulted her.

Cameras in the area show Emilov running from the scene and back to his home in Rosebery Street in North Evington.

Footage also shows him throwing the cloth he had used to gag his victim into a bin.

Following the attack, Emilov - a Bulgarian national - fled the UK and returned on 6 November when he was arrested at Luton Airport.

A DNA sample taken from him matched those found on the cloth and the victim’s tights.

In December last year, he pleaded guilty to one count of assault by penetration.

Emilov was sentenced to 88 months’ imprisonment at Leicester Crown Court and was also placed on the sex offender register for life.

Detective Inspector Simon Preston, from Signal, said: “Emilov’s actions were undoubtedly predatory and I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact he’s now serving time in prison because I believe had he not been caught, then he might have gone on to offend again.

“This was a complex, in-depth investigation that meant piecing together his movements after the incident occurred. Credit must go to the team for their efforts in building a case that meant he had no option but to admit what he’d done.

Detective Constable Lewis McMenamin, the investigating officer, said: “I hope the victim in this case, who has shown a lot of bravery in providing information that has helped secure his conviction, can take some relief from this outcome and that it’ll allow her to move on with her life.

“I hope that the immense strength she has shown during this investigation can inspire other victims of sexual abuse to come forward.”

