ITV News Central's Mark Kielesz-Levine sat down with ex-Derby County player and manager Colin Todd ahead of Saturday's big game

There'll be many Rams fans who'll be glad that Colin Todd is back in the area. He may be from the North East, but in these parts, he's very much treated like a son of Derby and for very good reason.

He played 371 times for the club and won two league Championships, and his fondness for the club is still there.

I was welcomed into his home to interview him on Derby County's potential promotion and we ended up speaking about lots of different things - everything from the footwear I had on, to his grandchildren - whom he's very proud of - and even ITV Central (yes he watches us).

He still has incredible passion and knowledge for the game, but he also doesn't miss being part of it.

Colin Todd joined Derby County in February 1971. Credit: ITV Sport

The 75-year-old started as a youth player at Sunderland before finding himself at Derby and then going onto play for, amongst others, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Maybe uniquely, he played under Brian Clough at Sunderland in the youth team briefly and also at Derby and Forest.

A move into management followed his playing career and that only ended eight or so years ago.

It's a lifetime in the sport and Todd felt enough was enough - it's clear he's enjoying life.

He's moved back into Derbyshire to be nearer his son and grandchildren and visits Pride Park when he can.

The older generation will remember Todd from his playing days, others from his time as a manager.

Famously he guided Bolton to the Premier League, winning Division One as it was called back then, in 1997.

After originally coming to Derby to help manager Jim Smith, Todd succeeded him after Smith resigned, but the stint in the hot seat would prove to be short lived, lasting just three months.

Derby would be relegated from the Premier League that season and Todd admitted to me that the sacking hurt, especially the manner in which it was done, saying it wasn't professional with the deed being done via a phone call on Monday morning.

And yet, it's never soured his feelings for the club and he certainly doesn't hold it against Derby - far from it.

This weekend, Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to stop Derby getting promoted, by beating Port Vale. Even with his strong link to the Trotters, there are no split loyalties. Colin Todd wants Derby to go up and described that feeling "euphoric".

Even if he isn't watching them at Pride Park, he says the club's result is still the one he looks forward to seeing.

Bolton may be out to ruin Derby's weekend, but the Rams need only four points whatever happens and they have Carlisle at home in the last game of the season.

Colin Todd will be there amongst thousands of fans, hoping to celebrate a return to the Championship.

