More than 1,600 fines were issued to drivers in just over a year for entering a Derby bus lane – with residents on the street also being caught out by cameras.

Church Lane, in Darley Abbey, is closed to traffic between 7am and 9am Monday to Friday, except for cyclists and buses.

Anyone breaching the restriction risks a £70 fine as cameras are fixed around the street.

The restriction has been in force over the past few years and initially came into operation as a Covid-19 measure to allow social distancing for walkers and school-goers.

New information has been published on Derby City Council’s website after a Freedom of Information (FOI) request was submitted about the bus lane by a member of the public.

It states that between January 5, 2023, and February 8, 2024 a total of 1,665 fines were issued to motorists breaching the no entry restriction between 7am and 9am.

The 1,600-plus fines within that timeframe have seen the council net more than £55,000 in income.

The council said 64 fines had been rescinded, but no further information was given as to why.

Derby City Council says the bus lane restriction at Church Lane will remain in place as it has “successfully” reduced traffic in the area at peak morning times.

Residents living on Church Lane say the measures have improved the road as there were previous concerns it was being used as a "rat run" by drivers wanting to beat congested traffic on the A6 Duffield Road.

Ian Plackett, who has lived on the street for 13 years, said: “I’m usually anti this kind of thing. I am terrified of driving in Nottingham because there are cameras everywhere.

"But in this case, I think it has been a great positive and calmed down the rat run.

“I think others may see it as irritating as they may have to go the long way around to get to the schools, but overall I think it has been a good thing.

“A couple of delivery drivers have phoned me asking if they can use the road as they have been unsure of the signs.

"I think the signage could be improved (to alert drivers), but I don’t know how that would be achieved.”

Fellow Church Lane residents Mr and Mrs Eagles said they had received a fine from the council when the restriction was in its early days.

Mr Eagles said: “We’ve been caught – I think we were going to the hospital and we just forgot – it's easy to do so.

"But I think it’s been a great idea and has improved the rat run problems. I applaud the council for pressing this.“

A spokesperson for Derby City Council said: “The restriction evolved from Covid-19 emergency measures to provide room through the village for social distancing, mainly for those walking to the two primary schools in the area.

"Following a widespread consultation exercise with residents, there was overwhelming support for the restriction to remain.

“The signing is correct to national guidance and reflects the current Traffic Regulation Order.

"The times of the restriction are on the advance warning signs as well as the regulatory signs.

“There are no plans to remove the restriction on Church Lane, which has successfully reduced traffic in the area at peak times but, as always, we continue to monitor and will review the restriction if necessary.”