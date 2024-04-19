The brother of a man killed by a machete on the street in Castle Bromwich has told ITV News that watching the footage of his death was 'the worst thing he has ever had to watch.'

Yesterday two people were given life sentences for the murder of Kelvin Ward on April 18th 2023. They are Leighton Williams, aged 29 and Tryone Hollywod, aged 17. They will be in prison for a minimum of 29 years and 19 years respectively.

The pair were part of a gang of four who rammed their car into one Kelvin's son was driving, in an attack aimed at the 19 year old. Kelvin's son escaped his attackers but three of them turned his attention to them and killed him with a machete.

The attack was captured on CCTV and shown in court.

CCTV footage shown in court showed Kelvin Ward being chased by his attackers

A teen and a then 28 year old man were convicted of murdering Kelvin Ward in November last year

Kelvin's brother David Ward told ITV News Central," It's the hardest thing I've ever had to watch. To see it and to see the guy plunge the knife into my brother, it's just awful.

It's the shock, that kind of horror, that kind of disassociation that this isn't really happening but it's your brother and you're looking there and there's this guy stab him like he's a piece of meat and then run off like a coward. It is absolute desolation."

David joined family members in court yesterday to see the four involved in the attack sentenced. He said that he is pleased with the outcome, although wishes life meant '80-90 years.'

Reacting to seeing the four in the dock he told us, "y ou see these people and they've taken my brother away, so all the stories, all the laughter we would have had were taken away.

So to see them in the dock before the trial, they were fist bumping each other and laughing and joking between themselves and for me I see people who didn't have any remorse, and I think that is the dark side of people."

David hopes that the convictions for Kelvin's murder deters others from taking a knife out of the house and says that his family will have to live with the effects of knife crime everyday.