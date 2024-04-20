Husband jailed after murdering 'caring' wife in Bilston

A husband has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering his ‘caring and devoted’ wife in Bilston last year.

Mother of two Kamaljeet Mahey, 45, died on 15 December last year after being stabbed at their home on Park Meadow Avenue.

Credit: West Midlands Police

Her husband Rajveer Mahey, 50, was arrested after officers received a call from the ambulance service who found her with multiple stab wounds.

CCTV footage shows Kamaljeet and her husband enter their garage and an altercation is heard.

When detectives interviewed Mahey, he initially denied murder claiming his wife fell onto a knife.

He said they had gone into the garage together as he wanted to make sure she was choosing the right vegetables for cooking.

Once realising that his wife was seriously injured, instead of calling 999 he called a family member for assistance before travelling to his workplace to tell his manager he wouldn’t be in work that day.

At a previous hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month, Mahey admitted to murdering Kamaljeet and has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years and eight months.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “This is an absolutely tragic case that has left two children without a mother an father.

“Instead of calling the police, Mahey travelled to his place of work to let them know he wouldn’t be in that day.

“My thoughts remain with Kamaljeet’s family."

