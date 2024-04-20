Man, 60, arrested on suspicion of woman’s murder in Nottingham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to an address in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, at 11.13am on Friday 19 April where the body of a 53-year-old woman was found.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This is a horrible incident that will cause a great deal of shock and concern in the local community.

“We do, however, believe this to be an isolated occurrence and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the victim’s family, who will be supported by specially-trained officers in the days and weeks ahead.”

