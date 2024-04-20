Man jailed after murdering father-in-law in Wolverhampton

A man has been jailed after murdering his father-in-law by driving a car at him in Wolverhampton last year.

William Connors, 28, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years for the murder of 63-year-old Thomas Connors last year.

On 11 September, Connors drove to Thomas Connors’ home on Compton Road.

When he arrived, Thomas Connors, also known as Tommy, walked down his driveway with a large axe.

Police say CCTV footage shows Connors deliberately driving at his father-in-law.

Thomas Connors died the following day from his injuries in hospital.

Police say Connors drove away, dumped his car and made his way to Coventry.

On 12 September, he handed himself in at Coventry Police Station, claiming he did not realise he had killed his father-in-law.

Connors told officers he panicked as he thought Thomas Connors was going to kill him as he was chasing his car.

However, police say CCTV footage shows that Mr Connors was not chasing the Mercedes, he was walking on the pavement and Connors steered directly at him.

In tribute to Thomas Connors, his family said: “Tommy, devoted husband, father and grandfather has been taken from us.

Thomas Connors Credit: West Midlands Police

“Tommy’s family, nuclear and extended, are so hurt and devastated by the atrocious, cruel and heinous death of Tommy.

“He was highly respected in his community and was well liked and full of character, his death has affected everyone.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling.

“Tommy is and always will be deeply missed, he didn’t die from sickness, he didn’t die from old age, he died because his life was taken from him, he was murdered.”

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide unit said: “William Connors used his vehicle as a weapon to kill his father-in-law.

“He was angry and lost his temper and instead of driving away to calm down, he deliberately drove at Mr Connors without thinking of the consequences.

“My thoughts are with the family after this appalling incident and I hope they can feel some sense of justice following today’s sentence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…