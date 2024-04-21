A man and a woman in their 70s have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent.

Their bodies were found at a house on Catalina Place, Meir Park, on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said.

They were both pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

Staffordshire Police said: “At this stage, we are confident there is no wider threat or risk to the community.

”The man and woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

"Anyone with any information has been asked to call police."

