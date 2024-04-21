A man has been detained by police following an incident in Derbyshire which left a police officer injured.

Derbyshire Police says it was called to a house in Hartington Place in Cotmanhay just after 7.40pm on Saturday to carry out a warrant under Section 135 of the Mental Health Act.Section 135 of the Mental Health Act allows police to enter a person's home and take them to, or keep them at, a place of safety so that a mental health assessment can be carried out.

During the incident, a police officer was injured and taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "Due to the risks posed by the man, support was received by specialist police units, force negotiators and the National Police Air Service.

"The man was the only person inside the address, and no other members of the public were involved in the incident. At just before 4.15am the man was safely detained."

The man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody where he remains this morning.

The officer has since been discharged.

A police scene remains at the property to allow for investigations to continue.

