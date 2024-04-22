An inquest into the death of a refuse collector who was crushed after becoming trapped in a refuse lorry in Coventry, has concluded it was accidental.

David Carpenter, 60, was responsible for collecting bins from the side of the road and taking them to the bin lorry to empty them.

Mr Carpenter was working as a team of three collecting bins on January 19 2023 on Guild Road, when he was lifted by one of the rear lifting platforms into the automatic compaction equipment.

The inquest at Coventry Council House concluded on Monday 22 April that Mr Carpenter died from crush injuries.

Guild Road, Coventry Credit: BPM IMAGES

The coroner said he would be writing prevention of future death report to Dennis Eagle to make safety improvements to vehicles.

More to follow...

