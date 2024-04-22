Nottingham Forest say they are "considering their options" over "extremely poor" refereeing decisions, following their 2-0 defeat at Everton on the weekend.

The club posted the statement on social media after yesterday's match at Goodison Park left them one point above the relegation zone.

During the match Forest were denied three penalty decisions after VAR reviewed the incidents.

Nottingham Forest said in a full statement: "Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. "NFFC will now consider its options."

It comes as the club have appealed a four point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

The club lodged the appeal in March, and is due to start today.

Forest were charged with overspending - 42 players have arrived at the City Ground for more than £250 million since they returned to the Premier League.

They were referred to an independent Commission on 15 January, following an admission by the club that it had breached the relevant PSR threshold.

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105m over a three-year period. However, Forest’s permitted losses were limited to £61m because they spent two years of that period in the Championship.

The club was docked four points, which saw them fall into the relegation zone in the Premier League.

