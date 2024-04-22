Ozzy Osbourne determined to see Birmingham's Black Sabbath bench even if he has to 'crawl there'
Pictures from Youtube / West Side BID
Ozzy Osbourne says he's determined to visit the world-famous Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham.
In a new video interview with his wife Sharon, the singer says he’ll be coming to see the bench on Broad Street "even if I have to crawl there”.
The singer, from Aston, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after a fall in February 2019.
He notably returned to his home city to perform during the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Sharon sent this recent video as a ‘thank you’ gift to Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID - the man behind the creation and upkeep of the Black Sabbath bench.
In the interview Ozzy said: “Well, I didn’t go to Birmingham city centre much as a kid, or it was on special occasions. I remember being in Aston more.
“I remember when there was football matches on at the Villa. I used to mind cars and get a tip at the end of it. I remember my father coming out the pub and singing on the bus!"
Sharon then asks: “And the bench, when are you going to go up and see it?” Ozzy replies: “When I go up and see the Bull!”
“We’re going to go and make a day of it, right?” says Sharon. “Absolutely!” says Ozzy. “A couple of days. There’s some nice boutique hotels there.” Then he mentions “having a beer”.
“Oh the beer!” laughs Sharon. “You aren’t having any beer, Ozzy, no beer at all! Water for you! So when do you think you’re going to be there?”
Ozzy replies: “If I have to crawl I’m going to be there. I’ll be coming up very soon.”
At the end of the interview, Sharon adds: “And we want to thank Mike Olley for making it happen.” Ozzy agrees: “Thank you Mike, thank you so much. What can I say! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
