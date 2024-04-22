Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Youtube / West Side BID

Ozzy Osbourne says he's determined to visit the world-famous Black Sabbath Bench in Birmingham.

In a new video interview with his wife Sharon, the singer says he’ll be coming to see the bench on Broad Street "even if I have to crawl there”.

The singer, from Aston, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after a fall in February 2019.

He notably returned to his home city to perform during the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Black Sabbath bench on Broad Street was unveiled in June 2019. Credit: ITV News Central

Sharon sent this recent video as a ‘thank you’ gift to Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID - the man behind the creation and upkeep of the Black Sabbath bench.

In the interview Ozzy said: “Well, I didn’t go to Birmingham city centre much as a kid, or it was on special occasions. I remember being in Aston more.

“I remember when there was football matches on at the Villa. I used to mind cars and get a tip at the end of it. I remember my father coming out the pub and singing on the bus!"

Sharon then asks: “And the bench, when are you going to go up and see it?” Ozzy replies: “When I go up and see the Bull!”

Ozzy the Bull was a mascot of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and now lives in Birmingham New Street station. Credit: ITV News Central

“We’re going to go and make a day of it, right?” says Sharon. “Absolutely!” says Ozzy. “A couple of days. There’s some nice boutique hotels there.” Then he mentions “having a beer”.

“Oh the beer!” laughs Sharon. “You aren’t having any beer, Ozzy, no beer at all! Water for you! So when do you think you’re going to be there?”

Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance onstage in his home city of Birmingham to close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA IMAGES

Ozzy replies: “If I have to crawl I’m going to be there. I’ll be coming up very soon.”

At the end of the interview, Sharon adds: “And we want to thank Mike Olley for making it happen.” Ozzy agrees: “Thank you Mike, thank you so much. What can I say! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

