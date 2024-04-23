A boy, 16, had to be placed in an induced coma after a hammer-wielding thug and a teenager hunted him down and attacked him in Warwick.

Jake Coop, 19, and a boy, 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent several days searching for their victim.

Warwickshire Police said they even told three of the victim's friends that they were looking for him so they could "stab him".

A video of the conversation was also later posted online - believed to have been done by Coop.

Hammer and Rambo knife

Warwick Crown Court heard how two days later, on September 16, 2023, the pair confronted the victim and his friends while they were walking in Tapping Way.

During the altercation, Coop struck the victim in the head with a hammer.

Police said the 16-year-old defendant drew a large Rambo knife and chased one of the victim’s friends.

The two defendants then fled on push bikes after members of the public saw what was happening.

Induced coma

A short time later the victim collapsed and began to fit in Coton End and his friends called an ambulance.

He was taken to hospital where he was placed into an induced coma. A CT scan showed no serious damage to his brain.

Police said the 16-year-old defendant was arrested in the early hours of the following morning at his home.

Later that day, Coop was arrested after handing himself in at Leamington Police Station.

'Violent attack'

Detective Constable Mark Lowndes from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a violent attack that left the victim with potential serious injuries and fearing for his life.

"Thankfully the victim did not suffer brain damage.

“These types of attacks with weapons always have the potential to result in tragedy and we will always take them seriously and investigate thoroughly.”

Jake Coop, 19, of River Close, Leamington was given a five-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court found him guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old from Rugby was given a four-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article.

The court found him guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...