A man from Leicester who says he's been able to ditch his wheelchair thanks to the power of exercise, is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Malukchand Sheth has been attending the Elderly Men's Exercise Club in Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre for 15 years.

When he first attended, he was in a wheelchair, but now he can walk with a bit of help and his wheelchair has gone.

Members of the club have put on a special birthday celebration for the centenarian.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Mr Sheth shared his secret to a long and happy life and what he really thinks of exercise.

Malukchand Sheth loves his exercise Credit: ITV News Central

He said: "The secret to a long life is that you don't have to fight with anybody, you don't have to come in beating anybody, that's the worst thing of people. You be self-sufficient yourself.

"I get great benefits from exercise, I enjoy it everywhere. With exercise all your body parts moves as well and it's a good thing.

"It doesn't hurt doing the exercise, I am laughing and enjoying it.

"About being a hundred years old, I'm just in front of you and you can see me happy."

The Men's Exercise Club is for retired men aged 65 plus, to get them exercising and socialising together.

Mr Mahesh Malukchand Shesh, Mr Sheth's son, says he's 30 years younger than his dad - and can't do the things he does.

He said: We are all very proud to celebrate his birthday and we have a family party on Saturday.

Mr Sheth turned 100 today, Tuesday, April 23 Credit: ITV News Central

"Well I'm very amazed and truthfully I can't do what he does. He's a very outgoing person.

"It's a centre for him nearby. He always has been active and involved with exercise from a young age. I have three brothers and one sister and he used to take us swimming.

"He really enjoys it, it helps him. He enjoys it very much with everybody and everybody down there is very welcoming.

"At this age and his warmth and his children that gives him his energy and he likes that."

A special party was held for Mr Sheth at his exercise club the day before his birthday Credit: ITV News Central

Mr Sheth also received a birthday card from King Charles III.

Champak Chauhan, president of the club, said: "We are very, very proud, he's a very very credit to us to do the exercise.

"We are amazed, when he started, when I joined here, I saw him he was sitting down and I challenged him because his will power is very high and he wanted to do something.

"I encouraged him and made him exercise for the legs. I took him swimming as well and in the swimming and in the water he could do much more legs exercising.

"So it's really much more benefitted him.

"He was first in a wheelchair and when he started exercising, gradually he started to walk, I encouraged him to walk. And he walked, gently he started himself.

"I'm very, very proud, this a big star for us."