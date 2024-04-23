More than 30 firefighters called to huge blaze at former Birmingham school

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze which broke out inside a former school building in Birmingham.

Seven fire crews were called out to the old school premises in Clifton Road, in Balsall Heath, yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters remain at the site this morning to monitor the scene and dampen down hotspots.West Midlands Fire Service said that due to potential structural issues, a full inspection of the premises has not been possible. As a result, the cause of this incident is not yet known.

Firefighters at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Luke Liam, 32, witnessed the incident and described it as "chaos".

He said: "We had just left my mom's house at 1.40pm when she rang me and told me the school was on fire.

"I rushed back and it was chaos."All the roads were blocked off. There was a load of police and I got escorted back to my mom's by police."At the moment, it looks like the school building is not standing up well. The police came round asking for CCTV."

The cause of the fire is still unknown Credit: BPM Media

The building dates to Victorian times, built in 1878 and has been disused for several years.

On social media, users commented they had hoped to see the building brought back into use and restored to its former glory.

West Midlands Fire Service said a number of crews said they were called out shortly before 1.50pm on Monday (22 April)

A statement on their website reads: "We responded to Clifton Road, in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham.

"Seven fire engines and a hydraulic aerial platform are currently in attendance at a fire affecting the first floor and roof space of a void school building.

"Crews from Highgate, Billesley, Bournbrook, Ladywood, Hay Mills and Aston stations continue to tackle the blaze."

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning

Clifton Road and Hertford Road were closed while firefighters worked at the scene.

Brunswick Road, between White Road and Hertford Road was also closed. Police officers were assisting with traffic management.

In a further update posted this morning on their website, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Crews have made excellent progress in extinguishing the fire at the former school premises.

"During the night and early hours, crews used thermal image cameras to identify and damp down hot spots.

"In the early hours of Tuesday (23 April) morning, our resources at the scene were reduced to one fire engine and one hydraulic aerial platform.

"As of 0700 this morning, crews continue to monitor the scene, damping down hot spots as necessary."

The service said that due to potential structural issues, a full inspection of the premises has not been possible. As a result, the cause of this incident is not yet known.

The website statement continued: "A multi-agency meeting, between fire crews, local management and Birmingham City Council is expected to take place shortly.

"A further update, including information about road closures, will be issued shortly."