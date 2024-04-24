A fly-tipper faces up to five years in prison after dumping building waste in a gateway in Staffordshire.

Patrick Doherty, 44, was prosecuted by Lichfield District Council for dumping waste in Mile Oak, before being arrested when he failed to appear for his trial.

Earlier this year, action was taken against him following an investigation by environmental health officers into builders’ waste that was fly-tipped on farmland off Plantation Lane in Mile Oak in February 2022.

Doherty pleaded not guilty but then failed to appear for his trial at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on 30 January 2024.

He was found guilty in his absence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Doherty was arrested on Friday 19 April and appeared before Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates Court.

The district judge said that the offences were in excess of his sentencing powers and bailed Doherty to appear at Stafford Crown Court on a later date.

