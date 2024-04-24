Play Brightcove video

This is the moment one-eyed dog Bailey was reunited with her owner, after a car she was in was stolen in Warwickshire.

The dog’s owner had been shopping in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, on Tuesday 23 April, when he realised he’d left his phone in one of the shops, and pulled over to collect it.

However, when he got out of the car, he had dropped his keys on the ground.

As captured on CCTV, it appears a passer-by picked up the keys, and it’s thought an unknown man then claimed them.

He took the keys and the footage appears to show the man climbing into the car and driving away.

Bailey the dog was in the passenger seat.

There was village-wide outrage and social media posts calling for Bailey’s safe return were shared far and wide.

Bailey was found shivering and cold at the side of Lode Lane in Solihull this afternoon, but is now safe and at home.

A family friend said everybody was thrilled that Bailey is home.

Frankie Johns said: "It's hard to put into words to be honest, she is very special to the whole village and we all love her and we are all so pleased to have her back, it's fantastic news.

"The support round here is fantastic, it's gone absolutely everywhere. I've had more than 30,000 views on one of my pictures and I don't even own Bailey. She is very special, very calm and everybody has been fantastic."

