Delays to rail services in and out of Birmingham New Street station after police incident
There are delays in and out of Birmingham New Street station, after police said they were dealing with an emergency incident.
All trains going in and out of the station were halted, but lines have now reopened with delays expected throughout the morning.
Network Rail says disruption will continue while it works to get all trains moving again.
