A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Birmingham city centre.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was fatally stabbed in an attack in Victoria Square, close to the city’s Council House, shortly before 3.30pm on Saturday 20 January 2024.

He was rushed to hospital and later died.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in January, and remained on police bail until being charged yesterday (23 April).

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 24 April).

A second boy, 15, was charged with murder in the days after the attack and remains in custody awaiting trial.

At the time of the attack, West Midlands Police said the incident was not thought to be gang-related and was believed to be a case of mistaken identity.

