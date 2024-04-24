Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was attacked in a park in Birmingham last month.

Police were called to Perry Hall Park at around 11.00am on 16 March, after a member of the public found the body of 38-year-old Michael Junior Obasi.

The father-of-one's death was initially not treated as suspicious, but a post-mortem established that he had been seriously assaulted.

Michael's family said today: "He was a wonderful, kind and positive person who has been taken from us in cruel circumstances."

Four people have already been charged with his murder. On Monday, two boys aged 14 and 16 were arrested.

The boys were charged with the murder and robbery of Mr Obasi, and will appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, leading the investigation, said: “We’ve been supporting Michael’s family since his death, and are determined to establish exactly what happened to him and why.

“We believe Mr Obasi was the victim of a serious assault by a number of men in the park at some point between 7pm and 8pm on March 14, which is two days before his body was found."

