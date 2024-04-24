Two women and a man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman in her 20s was found at a property in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said the victim was found dead at an address in Wassell Drive, Bewdley, on Tuesday 23 April at around 5:10pm.

The force said in a statement: “Two women and a man have been arrested and currently remain in police custody.

“The woman’s family have been informed and will be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

“Local residents can expect an increased police presence in the area for their reassurance and whilst the early stages of the investigation are carried out.”