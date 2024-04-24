A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus at a busy crossroad junction in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Oaklands Road and Penn Road at 7.24pm on Tuesday 23 April.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A pedestrian was found critically injured and was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a woman who was the pedestrian who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to her at the scene and she was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

