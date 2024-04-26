A national blue plaque has been unveiled in Stoke-on-Tent to honour one of the most influential pottery designers of the 20th century

Famous for her colourful creations, Clarice Cliff made history by being the first female art director in the potteries.

Now her services to pottery will be immortalised with a blue plaque which has been erected at her former home in the town.

Shelia Jeffries' (former Cliff) grandad is the cousin of Clarice Cliff and she was at the unveiling.

Sheila Jeffries' grandad was the cousin of Clarice Cliff Credit: ITV News Central

Sheila said: "It's is such an honour and privilege to be here today.

"Clarice was such an amazing artist and her legacy is so revered in the city and by us, the family.

"So to see that plaque today it feels surreal, but it's so blissful, we really really are thrilled to bits.

A dish form wall plaque from around 1930, hand painted in an abstract block and line design Credit: Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd

Sheila says she can remember talking about Clarice as a young girl about 10 or 11, because her grandad and Clarice were cousins.

She said: "I was often there when grandma and grandad were talking about Clarice, how she was related to us, how proud were we and loved how well she was doing.

"I've grown up with it really.

"We've always known that Clarice is someone special in our lives, an absolute pioneer, mega talented, we absolutely love her to bits and this is just a great tonic.

"What a role model we've got. The pottery industry has been in the Cliff DNA for years, because most of the family worked at the pottery industry in some way or the other.

A conical shaped coffee set from around 1931, comprising coffee pot, cream, sugar, six coffee cups and saucers Credit: Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd

"My grandad worked worked on Royal Daltons, he was a master potter.

"Lots of the ladies went into the pottery industry either making or decorating and it's just lovely to have Clarice as a role model for generations. She did it and so can they."

The plaque was unveiled in Snow Hill, in the city’s Shelton district.

An 18-inch ribbed charger from around 1930, hand painted with a stylised landscape Credit: Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd

Clarice Cliff purchased the property as her first independent home and lived there at the height of her pottery fame.

Will Farmer, director Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd, said: "When we look at Stoke-on-Trent, Clarice Cliff has be one of the most iconic and recognisable legacies that this region has created.

"I mean she is a classic rags to riches story. She was a young girl, born in Tunstall, who basically ended up becoming director of two potteries in Stoke-on-Trent.

A large circular dish form charger from around 1930, radially hand painted with a stylised cityscape scene Credit: Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd

"And all that started through determination, sheer will and an absolute vision for what she wanted to create and do.

"When we look at Clarice's work, the big difference for her compared to her competitors at the time, many of them were still looking backwards in terms of inspiration.

Clarice Cliff Credit: claricecliff.com

"Clarice was looking forwards. She was completely aware of the wider world, of the wider art movements.

"Everything that was happening across in Paris, in Europe and she wanted to bring huge colour and joy to what she said the house life of the day.

"And she did this through her pots, whether they were vases, teapots for the tableware or plates, or plaques whatever it was, but it was all about the sheer joy of colour, pattern and vibrance."

