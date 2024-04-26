The TV presenter Alison Hammond has had her likeness preserved in the form of a waxwork model - and fans are impressed.

The Birmingham-born entertainer revealed the waxwork on ITV's This Morning, wearing an identical black-and-white polkadot dress to her doppelgänger.

The sculpture will be displayed in Blackpool's Madam Tussauds - a waxwork museum that is also home to models of stars like Beyonce, Brad Pitt and Ant and Dec.

After she posted a selfie with her waxwork on X, Alison's fans shared their responses to the likeness.

One said: "The likeness is truly remarkable" and another added: "Amazing job, so life-like".

With a nod to Alison's Brummie background, one fan said: "Bostin bab", and another said: "You can never get enough Alison. The more the merrier."

