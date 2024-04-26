A couple in their 70s who were found dead in their home in Stoke-on-Trent have been named by police.

Peter Leese, 78, and his wife, Dora Leese, 76, were both discovered in a property in Catalina Place, Meir Park, just before 2pm on Saturday 20 April.

They were pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

Staffordshire Police said that, following post mortem examinations, their deaths have been "attributed to gunshot wounds". Further tests are due to take place.

A statement from the force reads: "We are continuing to investigate Peter and Dora’s deaths, but we would like to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic incident.

"Their family continue to be supported by specialist officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...