Play Brightcove video

West Midlands Police has released footage of the moment they arrested a man who fired shots in Birmingham city centre.

Deraj Meade, 22, was arrested days after he fired two shots in John Bright Street on Saturday 17 June.

The body-cam footage shows police officers dragging Meade out of his car before arresting him.

Days earlier, Meade arrived in the city centre at just after 10.30pm and remained in the area around John Bright Street, visiting at least one bar.

He was then seen on CCTV footage visiting a club at around 12.30am. He left just before 3.10am.

In a statement, police said: "Shortly afterwards he is captured on CCTV again, this time twice firing a gun in the street.

"We later discovered he was returning fire after he'd suffered a gunshot injury to his left arm, inflicted by an unknown assailant."

Play Brightcove video

Meade, of Sheldon Heath Road, Birmingham, fled the scene. Police identified him and he was arrested days later.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney from the Reactive Major Crime Team, said: "Meade's actions put a large number of innocent people at risk when he decided to fire shots in the street on a busy Saturday night.

"But quick-time investigations saw us detain him within just a matter of days and he is now behind bars.

"We are committed to protecting our communities from gun crime like this, and we take robust measures to stop those who seek to bring violence onto our streets."

Meade admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having ammunition without a certificate.

He was sentenced to seven years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, April 25.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...