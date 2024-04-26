A teenager who left a former school friend for dead after stabbing him multiple times in a premeditated attack in Nottingham has been sentenced.

Finelson Galiano, now aged 18, hid in undergrowth to ambush his teenage victim as he made his way home from the gym, before stabbing him in the neck, arm and back.

Police found the victim sat on the pavement with life-threatening injuries in Nottingham Road, in Cinderhill, at approximately 9:55pm on 22 June 2023.

He was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre where his condition was stabilised after emergency surgery.

Response officers who attended the scene were able to identify Galiano as the attacker.

When he was arrested at his home, officers also found cannabis in Galiano's bedroom during a search.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Through investigative work detectives believe this violent attack was due to a fall out between two teenagers.

“Galiano left his home equipped with a knife, found the victim, hid in some bushes and carried out an unprovoked, premeditated attack.

“Thankfully, the victim is now much better due to emergency treatment at hospital but his injuries are life-altering.

"The incident could have been even more serious given Galiano stabbed him and then left him by the roadside.

“The incident shows once again how the presence of a knife has the potential to escalate any altercation into something far more serious.

Galiano, of Honiton Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of cannabis.

He has been sentenced to six years in a young offenders’ institution after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (25 April).

