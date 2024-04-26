Two teenage boys have been charged after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight in Birmingham.

Police were called to Cottsmeadow Drive in Washwood Heath at approximately 4pm on Wednesday 24 April.

The victim was found with stab wounds to the stomach and leg. He is recovering from his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, are accused of wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

They are expected to appear before the the Birmingham youth court today (26 April).

