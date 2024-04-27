Derby County promoted to Championship on final day of season

Derby County are back in the Championship after winning automatic promotion from League One on the final day of the season.

The 2 - 0 victory over bottom club, Carlisle United, sparked wild celebrations both at Pride Park stadium and in the city centre.

Derby only needed to draw against already relegated Carlisle to end their two years in League One.

Max Bird scored for the rams in the first five minutes of the game - with fans already cheering "we are going up!"

Pride Park erupted following another goal from James Collins in the 59th minute.

