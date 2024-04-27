Leicester City have been promoted to the Premier League after spending just one season in the Championship.

It comes after Leeds United were beaten by Queens Park Rangers on Friday, meaning Daniel Farke's side stay four points behind the foxes with only one game left.

Leicester beat Southampton 5-0 on Tuesday, moving them four points above Leeds.

Now t he 4-0 defeat for Leeds at Loftus Road means they can't catch up and Leicester are moving back in to the Premier League the first time of asking.

Manager Enzo Maresca said: "It's a fantastic moment for the Club and one we should celebrate, but we still have work to do."

