Two convicted after father beaten to death in Ladywood

Two men have been convicted after a father of two was beaten to death in Birmingham.

Ali Salih Abdalaah, 36, was killed after he was attacked in a hallway in Brecon Tower, Guild Close, in Ladywood in October 2022.

After a three week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Dale Berry-Parkes, 32, from Birmingham, has been convicted of manslaughter.

A second man, Hardi Hamad, 35, also from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility during the trial.

Dale Berry-Parkes (left) and Hardi Hamad (right) Credit: West Midlands Police

Just after 6am on 8 October 2022 Ali Salih Abdalaah visited on a shop on Soho Road before meeting a woman who he took back to his flat.

Around 9am, the woman called Hardi Hamad and Dale Berry-Parkes, claiming she had been sexually assaulted.

The two men then turned up outside Ali Salih Abdalaah's front door and fatally attacked him on his doorstep.

CCTV footage then shows Berry-Parkes throwing a set of car keys to Hamad, which belonged to Ali’s red Kia.

The two men then drove off in convoy in Ali’s stolen vehicle and the Peugeot they had arrived in.

Several days later, both of the cars were recovered with false plates.

On 12 October, after handing themselves in to a police station, Hamad and Berry-Parkes were arrested.

They are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court at a later date.

In tribute to Ali, his family said: “Ali was a very hard working, happy and kind man.

"He was a loving father who dedicated his life to his children. He loved to work within the community, volunteering to help those less fortunate than himself.

"Our lives have been shattered. As a family and community particularly his young children, we are all devastated by his death which has changed our children’s lives forever.”

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from our Homicide Unit, said: “Two children have been left without a father due to the appalling actions of Hamad and Berry-Parkes.

“The men launched a horrific senseless attack on Mr Abdalaah on the doorstep of his home.

“I hope this conviction brings some closure to Ali’s family following their tragic loss. Our thoughts remain with them.”

