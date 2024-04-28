The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire is attempting to raise forty five thousand pounds to restore one of its memorials.

The 'Shot at Dawn' Memorial commemorates 309 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were shot for desertion, cowardice, striking a senior officer, disobeying a lawful order, casting away arms, mutiny and sleeping at post during the First World War.

Most of the soldiers who were shot were sentenced after a short trial and weren't given fair opportunity to defence.

Today, it is understood that many of them were suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - a condition that was not recognised as a medical condition until 1980.

In 2006, 90 years after their deaths, the soldiers were officially pardoned by the British Government.

Each wooden post represents a soldier who lost their life. Credit: ITV News Central

Deliberately located at the most easterly part of the Arboretum where the sun rises first, the memorial was installed in 2001 and contains 309 wooden stakes to represent each soldier.

The memorial has suffered repeated damage over the years due to flooding from the adjacent River Tame.

It's hoped the funds raised can help replace the 309 wooden stakes with a more durable, recycled material.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...