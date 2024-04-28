'Brave' teenager helps put man who groomed and raped her behind bars

A man has been jailed for raping and abusing a teenage girl from Birmingham.Aaron Harvey, 35, from Rugeley in Staffordshire, groomed the girl over a period of two years.

Harvey appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where he was jailed for 18 years, he was also given a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

Harvey’s offending came to light when his victim bravely spoke out, telling officers the abuse first started when she was 14-years-old.

Harvey was arrested by police on in August 2022 and taken into custody.

DC Kayleigh Driscoll, from the complex child abuse investigation team, said: "Harvey was a predatory individual who groomed his victim, sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions and raped her.

" We are pleased with the sentence which sends out a clear message that people who target vulnerable young people for their own sexual gratification will be taken to court, convicted and will face many years behind bars."

