Strong smell leads officers to 'cannabis grow' in Nottinghamshire

Police found two suspects hiding in a loft allegedly full of cannabis after officers followed their noses toward the source of a "suspicious smell".

The pungent aroma was picked up by response officers in Clipstone Road West, Forest Town, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Further intrigued by a loud humming noise coming from the first floor flat, a police drone operator was called in and quickly established that a large amount of heat was coming through the roof.

Officers gained entry and found more than 100 plants growing in a converted area in the loft space.

Police said after a detailed search, two suspects were found hiding in the eaves behind piles of bagged-up leaves and plants.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s often said that police officers follow their noses, but usually that’s just a figure of speech.

"In this incident, however, that’s exactly what happened.

“Cannabis grows of this nature are a blight on our community that have the potential to attract violent crime and antisocial behaviour.

“They also pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties and are often linked to serious organised crime.

“That’s why it’s important for people to report their suspicions to us and tell us if they believe a property in their community is being used for this purpose.”

