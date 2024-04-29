The Morris J-Type, a staple of Britain's high streets around 60 years ago, is to make a comeback with an all-electric version.

The new Morris JE will be made in Evesham, with production expected to begin by the middle of next year.

The development was started by Morris Commercial, who were backed by an £11,000 grant from the Wychavon Rural Fund.

The money is being spent on updating the prototype manufacturing workshops at the company’s Hinton-on-the-Green base.

Cllr Richard Morris, Executive Board Member for Economic Growth and Tourism on Wychavon District Council, said: “The owner and staff at Morris Commercial have a real passion for what they do and it is fantastic that we have been able to support them, even in a small way, to make their vision a reality.

“I hope in the near future we will see high streets across the UK once again filled with this iconic van and it will be a source of pride to know that it was an idea born and developed in Wychavon.”

Development of the Morris JE began in 2017, with the design retaining classic features from the original J-Type such as the unique pear-shaped grille.

The JE is expected to cover up to 250 miles per charge, with the van being able to carry up to one tonne in weight.

Two prototypes have been produced – one in pink and the other in blue - with thousands being pre-ordered from around the world already.

Morris Commercial is now looking to secure premises to begin production of the JE, with a pledge that the van and its materials will be built and sourced in the UK.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...