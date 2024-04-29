Leicester City have secured the Championship title after winning 0-3 against Preston.

The victory over 10th place club, Preston North End, sparked wild celebrations from visiting fans at Deepdale Stadium.

The Foxes Premier League return was confirmed with two games left of the season but this latest win at Preston sealed the Championship title win.

Jamie Vardy scored two goals before Kasey McAteer confirmed the teams fate with a third goal to conquer the league.

