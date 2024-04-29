Police are appealing for information following a deliberate fire at a derelict pub in north Staffordshire.

Officers went to Ball Haye Green, Leek, just before 7pm on Saturday (27 April) following reports of the blaze.

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance.

The fire was extinguished and later deemed to have been caused deliberately.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is being asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 602 of 27 April.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

